By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For most Americans, playing golf during the pandemic has been a rare leisure event that’s been possible to partake in while still socially distancing. NFL players, however, don’t have that luxury. Not even the GOAT.

That is according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who said that Tom Brady planned a few rounds of golf during Tampa Bay’s bye week with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, only for the NFL to step in and cancel the plans due to COVID-19 protocols.

“The league stepped in and nixed the idea,” Rapoport reported. “Gathering outside the facility is not allowed in the COVID-19 protocols. And so, golf was out.”

Rapoport said that Brady and Arians had hoped to work on some “bonding” over the course of their 36 or 54 holes together at Old Memorial Golf Club in Tampa.

A limitation on certain gatherings is of course understandable, as the NFL tries its best to complete a season during the pandemic. And with cases rising around the league in recent weeks, a strict enforcement of those intensive protocols is to be expected.

At the same time, golf takes place outdoors and generally involves less close interaction than many activities that take place at football practice and during games. One might think golf would land on the list of approved activities.

Nevertheless, Brady and Arians had to survive without their golf outing in that wonderful Florida weather. We all must make sacrifices during these trying times.