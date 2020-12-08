CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Sunday, the state will revert back to reopening Phase 3 Step 1 due to a coronavirus surge, Gov. Charlie Baker announced. Here is what will change:

  • Outdoor gatherings at event venues will be limited to no more than 50 people
  • Hosts of private outdoor gatherings of greater than 25 people will be required to provide advance notice of the gathering to their local board of health
  • Indoor theaters and performance venues and higher contact indoor recreation businesses will close
  • Outdoor theaters and performance venues will be limited to 25% capacity, and no more than 50 people
  • In all communities, capacity will be reduced from 50% to 40% for the following sectors:
    • Arcades/Indoor and Outdoor Recreational Businesses
    • Driving and Flight Schools
    • Gyms/Health Clubs
    • Libraries
    • Museums
    • Retail
    • Offices
    • Places of Worship
    • Lodging (common areas)
    • Golf facilities
    • Movie Theaters (Maximum 50 people per theater)
  • New guidelines were created for restaurants and venues with seated dining, including a six-patron limit on tables, a 90-minute time limit, a stricter mask regulation
  • Food court seating will close in malls
  • Gym patrons must wear masks at all times in the gym
  • In offices, employees must wear masks at their place of work when not in their own workspace and alone
  • Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms

Massachusetts is in the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases. There are 1,516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness as of Monday, an increase of 100 since Sunday.

