Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Sunday, the state will revert back to reopening Phase 3 Step 1 due to a coronavirus surge, Gov. Charlie Baker announced. Here is what will change:
- Outdoor gatherings at event venues will be limited to no more than 50 people
- Hosts of private outdoor gatherings of greater than 25 people will be required to provide advance notice of the gathering to their local board of health
- Indoor theaters and performance venues and higher contact indoor recreation businesses will close
- Outdoor theaters and performance venues will be limited to 25% capacity, and no more than 50 people
- In all communities, capacity will be reduced from 50% to 40% for the following sectors:
- Arcades/Indoor and Outdoor Recreational Businesses
- Driving and Flight Schools
- Gyms/Health Clubs
- Libraries
- Museums
- Retail
- Offices
- Places of Worship
- Lodging (common areas)
- Golf facilities
- Movie Theaters (Maximum 50 people per theater)
- New guidelines were created for restaurants and venues with seated dining, including a six-patron limit on tables, a 90-minute time limit, a stricter mask regulation
- Food court seating will close in malls
- Gym patrons must wear masks at all times in the gym
- In offices, employees must wear masks at their place of work when not in their own workspace and alone
- Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms
Massachusetts is in the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases. There are 1,516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness as of Monday, an increase of 100 since Sunday.
What about Suffolk Downs simulcasting?
Im glad he’s limiting golf facilities in December! What a genius that will flatten the curve!