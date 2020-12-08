Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on the state’s COVID reopening guidelines during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health, Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy will join Baker for the update at the State House.
Massachusetts is in the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases. There are 1,516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness as of Monday, an increase of 100 since Sunday.
On Monday, the state announced it is postponing elective inpatient hospital procedures amid a “rapid increase” in cases.