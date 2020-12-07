Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,463 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 more deaths on Monday. There were 43,304 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 250,022 while the total number of deaths is 10,793.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive e tests in Massachusetts is 5.46%.
There are 1,516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, an increase of 100 since Sunday. There are 302 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 58,452 active cases in Massachusetts.