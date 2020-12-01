PawSox Holding Virtual 'Ballyard Sale' Before Move To WorcesterHere's your chance to own some local baseball history.

Ainge Shares His Thoughts On Hayward's Departure, Celtics' Plans For Trade ExceptionDanny Ainge has finally discussed Gordon Hayward's departure from Boston, and shed some light on his plans for the big trade exception that the Celtics receiver in the sign-and-trade with Charlotte.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular SeasonThe final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.

Kemba Walker Sidelined For Start Of Celtics Season After Left Knee ProcedureKemba Walker's knee was the big topic for much of the Celtics' run in the NBA bubble in Orlando over the summer. It's now going to be a topic to start the 2020-21 season.

Red Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez Reportedly Avoid Arbitration With 1-Year, $8.3 Million DealThe Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez have avoided salary arbitration.