BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders will join Baker for the update at the State House.
There were 1,166 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in the state is currently 3.93%.