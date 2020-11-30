Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,166 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. There were 29,195 total new tests.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 218,329 while the total number of deaths is 10,512.
There are an estimated 43,856 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.93%.
There are 1,174 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, an increase of 93 from Sunday. There are 244 patients currently in intensive care.