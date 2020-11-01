Comments
FITCHBURG (CBS) — The Fitchburg Health Department announced Sunday that nearly 150 coronavirus cases have been connected to church services and programs at Crossroads Church on or around Oct. 18.
Contract tracers have also identified more than 40 COVID-19 cases related to ice and deck hockey, the health department said.
“The FHD has concerns that many cases are asymptomatic. This is particularly dangerous as it may be contributing to further spread of COVID-19, in the community,” a statement said.
There will be a free coronavirus testing popup site Tuesday at the Coggshall Park Stonehouse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to use the 165 Electic Ave. entrance.