BOSTON (CBS) – A Marine is facing charges in the death of Daniel Hollis, an Emerson College student who died following an assault in Allston last year.
Hollis suffered brain trauma during an incident in October 2019. Surveillance video allegedly showed Hollis being punched and falling to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete.
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel London was identified as a suspect, but in February a Suffolk County grand jury declined to indict him.
On Monday, the Marine Corps said London is now facing military charges including murder with intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter.
“We miss him every minute of every day,” Hollis’ family said in a statement. “We know his loss is felt far beyond our immediate family and while nothing will bring him back, there is no longer the frustration and despair that the accused would not be called to account for their actions. It may be later than we had hoped, but the justice system is at work.”