BOSTON (CBS) – A Grand Jury has decided not to indict any suspect in the death of an Emerson College student last year. Daniel Hollis died in September following a fight outside a party in Allston.
“The Grand Jury has spoken and we respect its findings, however difficult they are to hear,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “The investigation that preceded the Grand Jury’s vote was incredibly thorough and painstakingly detailed.”
Hollis, a sophomore at Emerson, was leaving a party September 28 in Allston with his friends when a group of young men confronted them and got into a fight. Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team that surveillance video appeared to show Hollis was punched and fell back, hitting his head on the concrete.
In November, the U.S. Marine Corps said a Marine who was investigated in connection with the death was “being processed for administrative separation.”