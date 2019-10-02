BOSTON (CBS) – An Emerson College sophomore who suffered significant brain injuries in an assault last weekend in Allston has died.
Emerson President Lee Pelton said Daniel Hollis died Wednesday surrounded by his family.
The Hopedale High School graduate was leaving a party early Saturday morning with his friends when they were confronted by another group, according to Hollis’ family.
He underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries.
On a website providing updates on Hollis’ condition, the family said, “True to his caring and giving nature, Daniel chose to be an organ donor. We pray that his gifts will prevent other families from experiencing the heartbreak we are currently experiencing.”
Hollis was studying marketing communications and was on the men’s lacrosse team at Emerson.
Pelton said an investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Boston Police Department with the assistance of the Suffolk Attorney General’s Office.
