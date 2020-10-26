BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI has joined the search for the man wanted for setting a ballot box in Boston on fire over the weekend.
Some of the ballots in the drop box outside of the Boston Public Library in Copley Square were destroyed and others were damaged when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Hours later Boston Police released two photos of the man they’re looking for in the incident, which Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin called a “deliberate arson attack.”
Galvin said most of the 122 ballots in the box at the time of the fire were not badly damaged, but 5 to 10 were destroyed.
Now they’re asking anyone who used the ballot drop box between 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday to check their ballot status online as election officials work to make sure every vote is counted.
If you cannot confirm your ballot status, contact the Boston election department immediately.
“I’m very angry,” Galvin said. “It is our intention to make sure that the individuals who did this are apprehended and prosecuted. We want to make sure of the integrity of the electoral process.”
The drop box itself was not damaged and is still outside the library available for voters.