BOSTON (CBS) – Seventy-seven communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections. Four of those communities have been impacted by a cluster at a long-term care facility, college or prison.
The state released an updated color-coded map and data on Thursday based on average positive test rates. Starting with this week’s report, an asterisk will be added if a larger institution has identified more than 10 cases that account for more than 30% of a municipality’s positive cases in the past 14 days.
As of Wednesday, communities in the red zone include: Abington, Acushnet, Ashland, Attleboro, Avon, Berkley, Boston, Boxford, Brockton, Buckland, Canton, Chelmsford*, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, East Longmeadow, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Framingham, Gloucester, Hanover, Hanson, Haverhill, Hingham, Holliston, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Malden, Marlboro, Marshfield, Mattapoisett, Methuen, Middleboro, Middleton*, Milford, Millville, Milton*, Monson, New Bedford, North Andover*, Norwood, Oxford, Pembroke, Plymouth, Randolph, Raynham, Revere, Rochester, Rockland, Saugus, Scituate, Seekonk, Shrewsbury, Somerset, Somerville, Springfield, Swampscott, Tyngsboro, Wakefield, Waltham, Webster, West Bridgewater, West Newbury, Westfield, Westport, Weymouth, Winthrop, Woburn, Worcester and Wrentham.
North Andover was one of the four communities with an asterisk added in this week’s report. Earlier this month, after an outbreak at Merrimack College, the North Andover Board of Selectmen called on Gov. Charlie Baker to reconsider using the “red” classification.