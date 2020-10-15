LOWELL (CBS) — Door-to-door trick-or-treating will not be allowed in Lowell this Halloween. The activity has been prohibited because of a “significant increase” in new coronavirus cases among residents in recent weeks.
Lowell is one of 63 Massachusetts cities and towns classified as a red “high risk” community by the state. Officials noted that the CDC considers trick-or-treating a higher risk activity.
“Given these factors, City officials determined that permitting trick-or-treating would pose a substantial public health risk to the community,” the city of Lowell said in a statement Thursday.
Lowell has reported 269 coronavirus cases in the past 14 days, according to Wednesday’s report from the state. Two weeks ago, that number stood at 179.
Residents are being told to make alternative plans to celebrate Halloween. Indoor gatherings like costume parties or crowded haunted houses are discouraged.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said there will be no statewide cancellation of outdoor trick-or-treating, but local communities can make their own call.
Worcester, Springfield and Leicester are among those that have already said trick-or-treating will not be allowed.