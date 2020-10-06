BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker warned that having indoor Halloween parties is a “really bad idea,” but added that the state will be putting out guidelines for how cities and towns can safely enjoy trick-or-treating.
“A whole bunch of people say to me, ‘Why don’t you just cancel Halloween?’ And the reason we’re not canceling Halloween is because that would have turned into thousands of indoor Halloween parties, which would have been a heck of a lot worse for public safety, and for the spread of the virus, than outdoor, organized, and supervised trick or treating,” said Baker.
Baker said that while the state will release guidelines, “You won’t see us put out what I would refer to as rules or mandates.”
“We do want to local communities, in this particular case, given how different many of our communities are across the Commonwealth, the opportunity to make their own call with respect to how they want to see Halloween operate,” said Baker.
The governor said the best idea would be for people to lay things out on a cookie sheet, either wrapped candy pieces or goodie bags. Baker added that anyone planning to trick-or-treat or hand out candy should be sure to wear a protective mask.
When it comes to gatherings, Baker urged people not to hold them this year.
“Indoor Halloween parties are a really bad idea,” said Baker. “Indoor Halloween parties are simply the wrong way to safely celebrate this particular holiday.”