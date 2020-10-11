FOXBORO (CBS) – Bummed out Patriots fans expressed their concerns and disappointment on Sunday after the NFL shut down their team’s facility following another positive coronavirus test.

New England was scheduled to play Denver on Monday night, but the game is now postponed.

But while fans hoped to watch the Patriots in action against the Broncos, they agree with the move to reschedule the game.

“I think it’s absolutely the smart thing to do. Everyone needs to stay safe,” Patriots fan Tom Lampron said.

And even without a football game, people still showed up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Fans visited the pro shop to grab gear and look at the stadium.

“Well, we just like coming, be close to the team, give them our support however we can. So we’re going to go to the pro shop and spend a little money,” Patriots fan Brandon Sullivan said.

Fans buying gear at the Pro Shop say the players and coaches safety far outweigh any game.

“I hope that they get better soon, so then they can play too, and like they can have a chance to play and have fun on the field,” one fan said.

Throughout the day, fans gazed into Gillette Stadium, dreaming for better days ahead.

“As fans, we’re taking what we can get. I think that’s what it really comes down to. We respect the players that are putting themselves in this situation,” said another fan.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the new positive case on the Patriots is defensive tackle Byron Cowart, marking the fourth positive test in eight days for the team.