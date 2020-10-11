BOSTON (CBS) — The game between the Patriots and Broncos was originally postponed from Sunday to Monday, due to positive coronavirus cases on the Patriots’ roster. Now, the game is going to be postponed even longer.

The NFL officially announced that this weekend will now be a bye for Denver and New England and the game will be made up at a later date.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the game is being moved back one week and will be played next Sunday.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The first positive test for the Patriots arose on the Friday night before the game in Kansas City, which was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3. That positive test came from quarterback Cam Newton.

With no new positive tests arising over the weekend, the NFL went forth with a postponed Patriots-Chiefs game on Monday night. The next day, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray tested positive, as well.

The Patriots shut down their facility on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, opting for virtual sessions with players instead of meeting in person. With no new positive tests, the team gathered Saturday in person for their first practice for the Broncos game, which the NFL moved from Sunday at 4:25 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m.

That positive trend ended Sunday morning, when news broke that a fourth Patriots player had tested positive. The NFL immediately closed the Patriots’ facility on Sunday morning while simultaneously holding that the game on Monday night should still be played.