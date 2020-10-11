FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots-Broncos game was postponed after another New England player tested positive for coronavirus. According to a new report, that player is defensive tackle Byron Cowart.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Cowart will be added to the COVID-19 reserve list when it is released Sunday afternoon.
Other than Cowart, all other Patriots players tested negative, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Other than the one positive test, all of the Patriots’ other POC tests this morning were negative, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020
Cowart joins quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and practice squad player Bill Murray as the team’s coronavirus cases.
New England practiced on Saturday after being forced to work remotely all week, but took extra precautions on the field. Sunday’s scheduled walkthrough was canceled after Cowart’s positive test, and the game against Denver was postponed to next week.