NANTUCKET (CBS) – A Nantucket resident died of coronavirus on Sunday, marking the second island resident to die in three days. The deaths come after Nantucket was designated by the state as a high risk community.
Last week, Nantucket health officials said a church gathering contributed to a cluster of cases on the island. It is not known if the cluster is related to the recent deaths.
Nantucket was one of 23 cities and towns listed as high risk by the state last week.
“With Nantucket still designated as a high-risk community by the state of Massachusetts, the Town of Nantucket and Nantucket Cottage Hospital are urging the island community to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution, and adhere to the orders put in place by the Commonwealth and the Town to protect our population during the pandemic,” the Nantucket Board of Health said. “We must continue to work together to stop the spread of this virus and have a safe fall and winter season.”