NANTUCKET (CBS) – A church gathering is to blame for a cluster of coronavirus cases on Nantucket, health officials said.
Since Friday, Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported 19 new cases, and a 7-day positive test rate that increased to 4.3%.
Contact tracing is underway for the new cases, but the hospital said among them is a cluster connected to a church gathering that took place on the island.
“This incident should serve as a reminder to the community to avoid large gatherings, and always wear a mask when out in public when physical distancing is not possible,” the hospital said.
Nantucket is currently listed as “high risk” on the state’s weekly coronavirus map.
