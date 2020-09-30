BOSTON (CBS) – Boston is among 23 communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections. The state released an updated color-coded map and data on Wednesday based on average positive test rates.
It is the first time Boston has been included in the highest risk category.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data | Data Map
Towns and cities are colored red, yellow, green, or gray based on the number of cases.
Communities in red have the highest risk level. As of Wednesday, they include Attleboro, Avon, Boston, Chelsea, Dracut, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holliston, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Marlboro, Methuen, Middleton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Revere, Springfield, Winthrop and Worcester.
The communities in the red category will not be allowed to move into Step 2 of Phase 3 in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan on October 5.
Three communities, Saugus, Tyngsboro and Wrentham, came out of the red zone since last week’s report.
In this week’s report, 79 communities were listed in the yellow category, up from 64 in last week’s report.
According to state health officials, compared to the previous two week period, 83% of communities have either seen improvement or no change in their average daily case numbers.