WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The operator of the Weymouth Gas Compressor Station says it is putting the start up of the facility on hold after another emergency shutdown on Wednesday.
Following a previous emergency shutdown, the Enbridge facility was set to be in full operation on Thursday. But in a statement, Enbridge says it will put that on pause until it can do a full review and be certain that the facility is safe.
“Following the activation of the Emergency Shutdown (ESD) System at the Weymouth Compressor Station on September 30, 2020, we have decided to temporarily pause the commencement of operations of the station to ensure we can complete a thorough review and be certain the facility is fully ready for service before proceeding. Safety will always be our top priority,” said an Enbridge spokesman.
After the emergency shutdown announcement on Wednesday, Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren called for an immediate stop of work at the station. Warren and Markey said the “emergency leak is unacceptable” in a letter to the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
Neighbors have been trying to stop the compressor for years. Last December, more than two dozen people protested outside of the station and four people were arrested.