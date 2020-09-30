BOSTON (CBS) – Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are calling for an immediate stop of work at the Weymouth gas compressor station. It comes after another emergency shutdown Wednesday.
“An emergency leak is unacceptable, and we ask that you fulfill your responsibility and conduct an investigation into this issue to protect public safety,” the senators wrote in a letter to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
Earlier in the month — a mechanical issue forced the emergency release of natural gas. The whole facility is scheduled to go online Thursday.
Congressman Stephen Lynch is calling to remove federal approval of the site, “due to the repetitive occurrence of these extremely dangerous events.” Lynch said the compressor station poses a threat to Weymouth, Quincy, Abington and Braintree residents, as well as surrounding communities.
The company behind the project – Enbridge- has always maintained the safety of the facility.