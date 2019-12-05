WEYMOUTH (CBS) — More than two dozen people braved the cold Thursday to protest a natural gas compressor station planned to be built in Weymouth.

The protesters, part of Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station, chanted rallying cries, including “What do we want? No compressor! When do we want it? Now!”

Police arrested four people who blocked the station’s entrance for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Last month, the state gave the compressor final approval, saying the project passed all requirements including air quality tests.

But the group is still fighting it, and called today’s protest an act of civil disobedience.

“I’m here in defense of our neighbors, of the planet,” one protester said.

“I thought we had standards,” said protester Lisa Jennings. “I thought we listened to people around here.”

The group says they will continue to fight the project and are looking for more support with an online petition.

Enbridge, the company behind the compressor station, released a statement Thursday: “Enbridge respects the right of individuals to lawfully and peacefully protest and express their opinions, and expects individuals to respect the safety of people and the environment. Our preference is always to seek to resolve differences of opinion through dialogue – peacefully and respectfully. We don’t tolerate unsafe or illegal activities at our worksites or facilities, and Enbridge will support the prosecution of criminal activity, in the interest of safety and respect for those potentially impacted.”