HOLYOKE (CBS/AP) — The former superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Bennett Walsh, and its former medical director David Clinton have been indicted on multiple charges related the coronavirus deaths of veterans at the facility, sources tell the WBZ I-Team. The state-run facility had one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the country with 76 residents dying from COVID-19 and dozens of other residents and staffers sickened.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is expected to make a “major announcement” about the investigation at 11 a.m. Friday.
Earlier this week a Hampden Superior Court judge invalidated the firing of Walsh by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.
Walsh was fired in June after investigators released a report pointing to “utterly baffling” decisions made by the superintendent and his leadership team that helped the disease run rampant at the home. The independent investigators said that Walsh was not qualified to run a long-term care facility.
Walsh’s lawyer argued that only the home’s board of trustees can hire and fire the superintendent. Walsh has defended his actions and accused the Baker administration of denying the home emergency aid as staff worked to protect the residents from the virus.
