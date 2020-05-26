



SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A lawyer representing the suspended superintendent at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home said his client did what he was supposed to during the coronavirus outbreak and he has the documents to prove it.

Superintendent Bennett Walsh is accused of withholding information as the virus spread through the facility, killing at least 76 veterans.

“Several weeks ago Superintendent Bennett Walsh issued a statement refuting the falsehoods that he kept state officials in the dark,” attorney William Bennett said outside his Springfield office Tuesday.

Bennett said his client kept state officials informed about how the coronavirus was impacting the facility.

“For anyone to suggest that he covered up, concealed or tried to hide a public health crisis affecting the veterans he was committed to serve, is a slander on his good name,” William Bennett said.

The attorney held a news conference Tuesday outside his Springfield office saying documents between Walsh and the state will prove he acted quickly and requested the National Guard’s help.

William Bennett said when the first patient tested positive for coronavirus, his client sent an email to the secretary of veterans’ affairs.

“Later that night he notified the secretary of veteran services and the next day he filed a critical incident report,” William Bennett said.

Ninety-two veteran residents at the home have died, and 76 tested positive for Covid-19.

“What happened at Holyoke remains a tragedy and we hired first assistant Mark Pearlstein within two days of being notified about what had happened there to do an in-depth investigation,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “I’m uncomfortable speaking to the specifics of this until he finishes his report.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office are also investigating the deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.