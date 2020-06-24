BOSTON (CBS) – An independent investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home found the facility’s leadership team “made substantial errors” in preparing for and responding to the coronavirus outbreak that killed dozens of veterans.

A total of 76 veterans who tested positive for coronavirus died between March 25 and June 12. In addition, 18 veterans died and tested negative or weren’t tested.

“The only thing we can say with certainty is that the death toll is tragic and unbearable,” the report reads.

At least 80 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. The report finds that is likely because of the facility’s failure to provide and require use of personal protective equipment.

Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the independent report as the death toll continued to rise at the facility.

The report concludes that it is possible “perhaps even likely” that if the home’s leadership team did everything right, there still may have still been a deadly outbreak. But, the report concludes, major errors were made.

“However, as set out above, the Soldiers’ Home leadership team did not do everything right – in fact, they made substantial errors in preparing for and responding to COVID-19,” the report reads. “We conclude that these errors likely contributed to the scope of the outbreak, and its horrific toll. Likewise, we conclude that as a result of these errors, the Solders’ Home fell short of its mission to provide ‘care with honor and dignity.’”

According to the report, the “most substantial” error was a decision on March 27 to move all veterans from one of the two locked dementia units into the other locked unit, where they would be crowded with the veterans already living there.

Staff called the move “total pandemonium,” “when hell broke loose,” and “a nightmare.”

A recreational therapist said she felt like she was “walking (the veterans) to their death,” while a social worker “felt it was like moving the concentration camp – we were moving these unknowing veterans off to die.”

A healthcare administrator sent in three days later said it looked like “a war zone” and some veterans were unclothed and “some obviously in the process of dying from COVID-19.”

Baker issued a statement after the report was released.

“This report lays out in heartbreaking details the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility, and the tragic outcomes that followed,” Baker said. “Our emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak stabilized conditions for residents and staff, and we now have an accurate picture of what went wrong and will take immediate action to deliver the level of care that our veterans deserve.”