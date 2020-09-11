WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper who died of injuries he suffered in the line of duty two years ago, is being laid to rest Friday. Trooper Thomas Devlin died last week after a lengthy medical battle.
Family, friends, and fellow state troopers gathered under a tent at a ballfield in his hometown of Wilmington to say goodbye at a noontime service.
“Tom was a very humble family man, and a man of God,” brother-in-law James Peterson said. “A family man, a compassionate man, and a gentleman.
“He absolutely loved being a member of the Massachusetts State Police. I think if they allowed him to, he probably would have worked for free.”
Thursday night, hundreds of people, including a long line of law enforcement officers, as well as Gov. Charlie Baker, paid their respects to Devlin’s family at a wake. Troopers wore black face masks bearing the number 0891, Devlin’s state police ID number.
In July 2018, Devlin was conducting a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica when another driver struck him. Devlin suffered severe leg, back, and head injuries. He died last week following several major surgeries over the last two years.
“As hard as it was for Tom Devlin, the man never complained. Never,” Peterson said. “If you asked him how he was doing he would shrug his shoulders and say, ‘ok.’”
Devlin leaves behind his wife of 27 years, two sons, and two daughters. He became a State Trooper in 1985.