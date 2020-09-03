BOSTON (CBS) – A State Police trooper who was struck by a car while he was on duty two years ago has died. Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, was hit along Route 3 in Billerica in July of 2018.

Devlin was in the middle of a traffic stop when another driver swerved off the road, hitting him. He suffered serious leg, back and head injuries. He died Thursday following several surgeries.

The driver who struck Devlin, a Haverhill man, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Trooper Devlin had been with the State Police since 1985 and was assigned for much of his career to the Concord Barracks.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, his sons Matthew and Paul, and his daughters Rachel and Hannah.

“Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason.

“He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him. Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father. Trooper Devlin was known in the Department for his hard work, his rock solid character, and his commitment to be being a reliable friend, co-worker and public servant — a Trooper who could be counted on by his colleagues and the public. It was in service to the public, in the act of keeping our roads safe, that he gave his last, and the ultimate, sacrifice. We are lesser today for his loss and we will miss his smile.”