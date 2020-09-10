WILMINGTON (CBS) – A wake was held for Trooper Thomas Devlin in Wilmington Thursday. Hundreds lined up to pay their respects at the Nichols Funeral Home.
In July 2018, Devlin was conducting a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica when another driver struck him. Devlin suffered leg, back and head injuries. He died last week following several surgeries.
“The best way to honor Tom’s sacrifice is to live up to the example that he led, to pick up where he left off,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “To do good in the community, to help people, to lift them up, that’s what Tom was all about.”
Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas Turco, and Attorney General Maura Healey attended the wake along with more than 200 troopers and officers.
All Massachusetts State Troopers wore black face masks bearing the number 0891, Devlin’s MSP ID Number.
A funeral will be held Friday at noon on the softball behind Wilmington High School.