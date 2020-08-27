SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Somerville may move to a limited Phase 3 reopening – including gyms and indoor recreation facilities – as soon as Sept. 8
Mayor Joe Curtatone said that if data continues to trend in the right direction, a limited reopening for Phase 3 businesses with an approved health and safety plan would be possible. The city will make a decision and share detailed guidelines by Monday, Aug. 31. Activities that pose a high risk of coronavirus transmission will still not be allowed.
Businesses included in Phase 3, which the city delayed despite the state’s reopening in July, include movie theaters, gyms and cultural centers.
Phase 3 health and human services categories opened in Somerville according to statewide plans on July 6. Phase 3 grocery store capacity increases also went into effect with the state on July 17. Regulations currently in place for Somerville youth and adult league sports remain the same.
The city’s indoor and outdoor gathering limits are more strict than state levels, with no more than 10 people allowed.