SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Somerville continues to take a cautious approach to reopening businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The city announced Friday it’s pushing back Phase 3 until at least July 20.
Phase 3 started in Massachusetts on July 6. Boston and Somerville decided to wait until July 13 – and now Somerville is delaying that next step even further.
Businesses allowed to reopen during Phase 3 include gyms, movie theaters and museums. Somerville health officials are worried about the virus spreading at indoor venues.
“Research shows that the risk of coronavirus transmission is significantly higher in indoor spaces and that larger events and gatherings can lead to exponentially more virus spread if an infected person is present,” said Doug Kress, director of Health and Human Services, in a statement. “People with COVID-19 can also pass this virus on to others even when they have no or only mild symptoms. So it is imperative that we remain vigilant and move forward thoughtfully and carefully as we enter into Phase 3.”
The city said there will be new indoor and outdoor gathering guidance “with additional restrictions beyond those imposed by the State.”
Somerville did allow the health and human services aspect of Phases 3 to go into effect on July 6.