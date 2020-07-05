BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is set to enter Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Monday, meaning a new wave of businesses will be eligible to open their doors.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that the state would move forward into the next portion of the plan. The governor said Phase 3 is expected to last longer than previous phases.

So what can reopen on Monday?

Gyms and fitness centers can open with occupancy under 40%. They must sanitize equipment between use and require face coverings.

Professional sports teams can host games, but not with fans. The Red Sox have opened Fenway Park for “summer camp” ahead of the expected start of a shortened season late this month.

Casinos are eligible to reopen on Monday. Plainridge Park Casino said it will open Wednesday, while Encore Boston Harbor is expected to reopen July 12, and MGM Springfield on July 13.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is prohibiting some table games like poker, craps and roulette and capping blackjack at three players. Slot machines will be spaced out to encourage social distancing and gamblers will not be allowed to walk around with drinks.

Wedding and party venues can resume operations, but they must keep their bars and dance floors closed, keep guests in groups no larger than six people, and limit occupancy.

Movie theaters, museums, and outdoor performance venues are able to return to business in Phase 3 with restrictions in place.

Group treatment programs and therapeutic day programs will be allowed to reopen. At long term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living residences, visitation guidelines will be updated in Phase 3.

Guidance for indoor gatherings has also been updated. They will be limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, but should not include more than 25 people in a single enclosed indoor space.

Bars and nightclubs, meanwhile, are not expected to open for some time. Baker said those venues will remain closed until there are coronavirus therapeutics or a vaccine.