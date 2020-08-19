By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron may not be the single best hockey player at any one particular thing, but he’s among the very best at just about everything. As a result, he’s earned a reputation as the perfect player.

You never know quite when that is going to show itself. And neither did the Carolina Hurricanes.

With just seconds remaining in the second period of a 1-1 game on Wednesday, Bergeron scored a goal that changed the game and very well could change the series.

With the Bruins on the power play, Bergeron skated from in front of the net toward the end boards to retrieve a rebound. With a subtle look over his shoulder to trick everyone into thinking he’d be sending a pass to a teammate, Bergeron instead rapidly spun and fired the puck toward Petr Mrazek’s feet.

The Carolina netminder did not see that one coming, and as a result the puck kicked in off his lower body and into the net.

The goal — which crossed the line with less than 4 seconds left in the second period — was huge, completely altering the collective psyche of the Hurricanes as they entered the third period while now staring elimination in the face.

From an IMPOSSIBLE ANGLE! The @NHLBruins take the lead in the last seconds of the second period. #NHLBruins | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BvwWkz1CXG — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 19, 2020

It will come as no surprise to those who watch Bergeron closely on a regular basis that this was all made possible by a diving play by Bergeron to keep possession in the offensive zone.

Bergeron — who assisted on David Krejci’s goal earlier in the period, which was scored on a penalty drawn by Bergeron — let out a smile after that one.

The goal was Bergeron’s second of the postseason, during which he has six points in eight games played.

It didn’t quite take all the wind out of Carolina’s sails, as the Hurricanes still managed to play a hard third period, despite the deficit. But the Bruins’ defensive play was suffocating, limiting the Hurricanes to just six shots on goal in the final 20 minutes.

As a result, the 2-1 lead held, with Bergeron’s perfectly Bergeron-esque goal standing as the game-winner and series-clincher.