BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are moving on. And the Carolina Hurricanes are heading home.

With a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night, the Bruins eliminated the Hurricanes in five games of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

The Hurricanes came out with more energy in this one, playing a physical game that helped them open a 1-0 lead 9:30 into the first period. That lead wasn’t immediately evident on the ice, as the referee missed Haydn Fleury’s shot rattling around the top of the cage before coming out, but a quick review led to the goal being awarded.

Haydn Fleury: noted sniper pic.twitter.com/BOhM3jD79K — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 19, 2020

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour went back to Petr Mrazek in net for this one, after starting James Reimer in Game 4. Mrazek had previously started Games 1 and 3, losing both.

David Pastrnak was playing for the first time since he recorded a goal and an assist in Game 1, having missed three games with an undisclosed injury. Pastrnak had a Grade-A opportunity in the first period, but Mrazek showed great patience in staying square and not overcommitting before making the save.

Pastrnak had another premium scoring chance early in the second period, when he exited the penalty box and found himself on a clean breakaway. Mrazek was up to the task, though, making a desperation kick to prevent Pastrnak from getting the puck to his forehand, thereby maintaining the Canes’ 1-0 lead.

PETR

PETR

PETR pic.twitter.com/D6xZQKHXgQ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 19, 2020

The Bruins tied it up at 1-1, though, later in the second period, after Patrice Bergeron drew a penalty while on a breakaway. Bergeron picked up an assist on the goal after his shot banked off David Pastrnak before getting put away by David Krejci.

Just in the right place at the right time. 🚨#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/4x4goS6OBS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 19, 2020

It looked like the game was heading into the second intermission locked at 1-1, but Bergeron caught the Hurricanes napping when he sneakily sent a puck past Mrazek with less than 4 seconds remaining in the second period.

That 2-1 score held through the final 20 minutes, ending the Hurricanes’ season.

The Bruins now wait for the other series in the conference to conclude before officially learning their opponent for the next round, but barring an unlikely comeback by Washington or Montreal, it will most likely be the Tampa Bay Lightning awaiting Boston in the conference semifinals.