BOSTON (CBS) – Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office is continuing to investigate the death of a man and woman who were found inside an SUV in Boston Harbor last week. Rollins said the vehicle crashed into the water near Black Falcon Pier several days before they were found.
Tatianna Morales and Djovany Pierre’s bodies and a 2008 Ford Escape were recovered from Boston Harbor Friday.
Rollins said security cameras in the area of Black Falcon Cruise Terminal recorded the vehicle, which belonged to Morales, crashing through a wooden guardrail and into the water on Tuesday, August 11 at 10:32 p.m.
Investigators have not released details about the pair’s deaths. Morales’ family members told WBZ-TV she was found with stab wounds.
“My office continues to investigate the deaths of Tatianna Morales and Djovany Pierre with the goal of finding answers for their loved ones and the public,” Rollins said Tuesday. “We’re also here to connect their families with resources and assistance as they cope with this tragedy.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County State Police detectives at (617) 727-8817.