BOSTON (CBS) – One of the victims found in a vehicle submerged in the Boston Harbor Friday is being remembered by loved ones as a mother who was “always smiling.”

The friends and family of 21-year-old Tatianna Morales gathered Saturday night in a candlelight vigil, describing the victim as a kind person who loved her son deeply.

“Literally, the last message I got was ‘I love you too,’” said Yeison Giron, Morales’ high school sweetheart.

Those were her last words to him before her body was found in a white SUV in the Boston Harbor along with the body of 21-year-old Djovany Pierre of Roxbury.

“She met this kid through friends, through social media,” Giron told WBZ-TV.

State Police pulled the vehicle about 15-feet out from Black Falcon Terminal Friday. They’re investigating the deaths and why the SUV ended up in the water.

The father of Morales’ one-year-old son, Giron said he’s looking for answers.

“It’s not like her to leave our son behind and just disappear. She loves our son and would never do that,” he said.

The young mother’s loved ones feared the worst when Morales went missing Tuesday night. They lit candles outside of her New Bedford home Saturday as a tribute.

Giron told WBZ-TV it’s been a difficult week trying to piece together what happened in that SUV.

“She was stabbed. I have no clue – I don’t want to make speculations,” he said. Investigators have not commented on how Morales or Pierre died.

And piecing together why anyone would want to hurt her.

“Tatianna was the kindest. She put everybody above herself,” he said. “Right now, only God can do justice.”

An online fundraising page has been established for Morales’ funeral expenses.

“Remember her always smiling, always caring about people,” said Giron.