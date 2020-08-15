Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The bodies of a man and woman pulled from an SUV in Boston Harbor on Friday have been identified.
Massachusetts State Police identified the victims as 21-year-old Tatianna Morales of New Bedford and Djovany Pierre, 21, of Roxbury.
The two bodies were pulled from a white SUV that was found in about 40 feet of water about 15 feet out from the pier.
A woman who described herself as a family member of Morales said she took her last Snapchat video from the pier earlier this week. On Thursday, family and friends posted fliers in the area hoping someone may have seen Morales.
“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of their deaths, including the cause and manner of the deaths, is ongoing,” said State Police.