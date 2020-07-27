WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Walmart and Target listed new recalls for potentially toxic hand sanitizers on their websites late last week. The FDA’s recall list of hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed into the skin or ingested, has grown to 77 entries.
Walmart released a list of stores nationwide that sold the recalled Scent Theory hand sanitizer, and the company’s Weymouth location makes the list.
Meanwhile, Target says the recalled Born Basic hand sanitizer was sold at Target stores and on Target.com.
The FDA says “substantial methanol exposure” can cause nausea, vomiting, headache and sometimes cause permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
The FDA issued its first warning last month about the hand sanitizers made in Mexico. Subsequent recalls have included hand sanitizers sold in Massachusetts.
See the updated list of FDA hand sanitizer recalls here.