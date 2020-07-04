BOSTON (CBS) — There was no official Fourth of July fireworks performance in Boston Saturday night, but the night sky light up anyway as illegal fireworks exploded nonstop around the area.
Video shared on social media and a feed from WBZ-TV’s Hancock tower camera showed the constant stream of fireworks shooting into the air after dark.
“The sheer number of backyard fireworks shows in Boston right now is unreal,” Twitter user Jonathan Berk said. “It feels like every block is having its own show.”
The sheer number of backyard fireworks shows in Boston right now is unreal. It feels like every block is having its own show. pic.twitter.com/L29hlCJOCo
— Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) July 5, 2020
In Braintree, the police department tweeted “It’s been zero minutes since our last fireworks call. . . let’s call it a night,” just after 10 p.m.
Complaints about illegal fireworks have skyrocketed in Massachusetts. Attorney General Maura Healey had to send a cease-and-desist letter to retailer Phantom Fireworks, telling them to stop advertising their New Hampshire stores to Massachusetts residents.
On the day before the Fourth, Boston police seized a large number of illegal fireworks in South Boston.