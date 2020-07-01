BOSTON (CBS) — Attorney General Maura Healey sent a cease and desist letter Wednesday to Phantom Fireworks, insisting that the Ohio-based retailer with locations in New Hampshire stop mailing advertisements to residents in Massachusetts, where it is illegal to possess fireworks.
Healey said that Phantom Fireworks is mailing ads and coupons to Massachusetts that encourage celebrating the Fourth of July “in backyards across America” and lets residents know how close stores are to Boston and Springfield. She said the alleged actions violate the consumer protection law in Massachusetts.
“Phantom Fireworks knows its products are illegal in Massachusetts, yet we are hearing that residents are getting their advertisements in the mail,” Healey said in a statement. “We sent a cease and desist to stop this intentional marketing scheme and prevent more of these unsafe products from being brought into our neighborhoods.”
Business has been booming at Phantom Fireworks. A district manager for their Londonderry location told WBZ-TV back in mid-June “we’ve been slamming pretty much for the past three weeks.”
There have been reports of skyrocketing complaints about fireworks in Massachusetts so far this summer.
Anyone who has received an advertisement from Phantom Fireworks can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office online.
This has been a problem for years but this year has been the worst with more people from MA. buying fireworks in tax free N.H.