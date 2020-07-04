BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police seized a large number of illegal fireworks one day before the Fourth of July. Officers on Crowley Rodgers Way in South Boston heard fireworks going off and saw smoke from freshly ignited fireworks around 10 p.m. Friday.
Police said they were already in the area due to a large number of complaints about fireworks.
The fireworks were found in the open trunk of a gray Honda Accord. A woman standing next to the car “became instantly confrontational with officers who had begun to remove the illegal fireworks from the trunk. At this time, the male at the rear of the vehicle also became increasingly agitated and confrontational. The male and female suspects continued their verbal tirade, berating officers with multiple racial slurs as officers confiscated the fireworks,” police said.
The man and woman were issued City Ordinance Violations for possession of fireworks.