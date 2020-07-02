BOSTON (CBS) – Massacusetts will enter Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced during his Thursday press briefing.

Baker said sectors like casinos, gyms, fitness centers, and museums will be eligible to open starting Monday.

There will also be a second step of Phase 3, Baker said, though he did not elaborate one what would be included. Baker said Phase 3 will last “significantly longer” than previous phases.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said she believes casinos will likely activate their workforce and start training them Monday, and open for guests about a week later.

Fitness centers and gyms will be required to keep occupancy under 40%, sanitizing equipment between use, and requiring face coverings.

Sports teams will also be allowed to hold games without fans in Phase 3.

Also on Monday, cultural and historical facilities and small guided tours will be allowed to resume operations.

Wedding and party venues will be allowed to reopen, but must keep their bars and dance floors closed, keep guests in groups not larger than six people, and limit occupancy.

“Please keep it up on the face coverings, the hand washing, the social distancing, and the staying at home if you’re sick,” said Baker.

Guidance for indoor gatherings has also been updated. Indoor gatherings will be limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, but should not include more than 25 people in a single enclosed indoor space.

The state is currently in Phase 2, Step 2, which allowed indoor dining and close personal services such as nail salons to resume business. That portion of the reopening plan began on June 22.

Group treatment programs and therapeutic day programs will be allowed to reopen. At longterm care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living residences, visitation guidelines will be updated in Phase 3.

Bars will remain in Phase 4 for Massachusetts, which means they will not be allowed to reopen until there are therapeutics or a vaccine.

“The primary driver of much of the significant increase in positive tests in a number of states has been the reopening of bars and nightclubs,” Baker said. “And obviously bars and nightclubs are sitting in Phase 4 under our guidance.”

Baker had previously said he wanted to see two weeks of indoor dining data before he decided if the state would move forward to Phase 3.

“Today the public health data makes clear that Massachusetts is effectively bringing the fight to the virus, as we’ve reopened,” Baker said.