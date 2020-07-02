EVERETT (CBS) — The Encore Boston Harbor resort casino has announced it will reopen on Sunday, July 12, pending approval from state regulators. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday gave the green light for casinos and other Phase 3 businesses to begin reopening next week.
Massachusetts casinos have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be a very different experience for casinogoers when they reopen.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is prohibiting some table games like poker, craps and roulette and capping blackjack at three players. Slot machines will be spaced out to encourage social distancing and gamblers will not be allowed to walk around with drinks.
Encore said it will be doing temperature scans of all guests and workers and turning away anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. Face masks will be required for everyone, and there will be enhanced cleaning as well as hand sanitizer stations around the resort.
We have missed you and are excited to announce that Encore will reopen July 12 at 9 a.m. We look forward to welcoming you back to Encore Boston Harbor! pic.twitter.com/Rob6hLqC1p
— Encore Boston Harbor (@EncoreResortBH) July 2, 2020
“Every effort has been made to preserve Encore’s luxury experience and provide guests with the peace of mind needed to enjoy a fun and relaxing return,” Encore said in a statement.
Encore announced earlier this week it was furloughing about 3,000 workers as it prepares for the limited opening.
when will encore be closing the doors for good? I don’t think they could have picked a worse location.