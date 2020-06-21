BOSTON (CBS) – A new wave of Massachusetts businesses will be able to reopen on Monday as a part of the state’s phased coronavirus plan.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that Phase 2, Step 2 will begin Monday.
As a result, indoor dining will be allowed at restaurants, which previously were given the green light to resume outdoor dining on June 8.
Tables are required to be spaced six feet apart and party size cannot exceed six people. Bar seating is not allowed. The state recommends diners can remove masks once they are seated.
Retail stores can reopen fitting rooms by appointment only.
Also allowed to reopen are businesses with close-contact personal services. That includes nail salons, massage therapy, tanning salons, skin care services, tattoo parlors, electrolysis studios and personal training.
Face coverings are required for employees and customers. Work stations must be spaced at least six feet apart. Personal training is limited to one customer, or two from the same household, allowed in a facility at a time.
In addition, on Monday offices can expand from 25% to 50% capacity. Businesses are still encouraged to allow employees to work from home whenever possible.
Full details about Massachusetts’ reopening plan are available here.