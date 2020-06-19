BOSTON (CBS) — Restaurants can reopen indoor dining Monday after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been extremely difficult. I’ve been in this business 30 years and I’ve never closed a location for more than a few days,” said Douglas Bacon. He owns eight restaurants in Boston, including Hopewell Bar and Kitchen on Comm. Ave.

“It’s been three months closed and no business,” said Bacon.

All of his restaurants have been closed since March and 196 employees were let go.

Restaurants started serving people outdoors about two weeks ago. Bacon received approval to do so from the city two days ago.

“Here we’re actually in the process of setting up a patio on the sidewalk and in the parking spaces.”

But according to Bacon, outdoor dining is just not enough to help restaurants open. “As soon as we get rain, or it’s cold in the evening, it’s not suitable for people to use, so having indoor space is very very important,” he said.

The tables inside must be six feet apart. Bacon said his staff will be wearing masks and have wellness checks at the start of each shift.

“Our capacity will be reduced because we won’t be able to use the bar and the tables will be spaced out,” said Bacon. “This is the first step, hopefully in the right direction, but it’s definitely going to look and feel different.”