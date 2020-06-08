



BOSTON (CBS) – Restaurants, retail stores, child care, day camps, outdoor pools, playgrounds, mini-golf, and funeral homes are among the many businesses across Massachusetts reopening Monday with restrictions as Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy begins.

All will have strict requirements for masks and social distancing.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants can open for outdoor dining only. Tables must be six feet apart and no more than six people will be permitted at a table. Workers and customers must wear masks, but customers can then remove them to eat or drink. Beer gardens, wineries, and distilleries that serve food can open under similar guidance.

Restaurants will be able to open indoor seating later on in Phase Two.

RETAIL STORES

As stores reopen, customers will have to get used to a different way of shopping.

There are only eight people allowed per 1,000 square feet or 40-percent capacity of the store. Fitting rooms are closed. Customers and employees must keep six feet apart or more, and when that’s not possible, a physical partition should be in place. There will also be directional aisles.

PREVENTATIVE HEALTH CARE

More preventive health care services and elective surgeries can also start up again in Phase Two. This includes annual exams and procedures like mammograms, colonoscopies, and heart screenings.

DAY CARES

Providers will need to scan and screen all staff and children before they are allowed into a day care. Only one point of entry will be allowed for families, and parents will have to drop children off on a staggered schedule to limit the amount of non-essential adults in facilities.

Centers must clean before, during and after programs and staff must wear face coverings and work the same shift. Group sizes will be limited to 10 children.

Other important Phase Two openings include distribution centers, outdoor recreation facilities, driving and flight schools, and libraries. Personal services that don’t require contact, such as photography, can open. Services that do require close contact, such as massage therapy and nail salons, must wait until later in Phase Two.

Read: When Can My Business Reopen?

For all the details on what is reopening during Phase Two, visit mass.gov.