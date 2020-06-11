BOSTON (CBS) – A 15-year-old from Framingham has been arrested for allegedly setting a Boston Police cruiser on fire during riots in Boston last week.
The male teen, who has not been identified, is charged with arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot.
After peaceful protests on Sunday, May 31, at about 9:25 p.m., two Boston Police officers responded to a call and parked their cruiser near the Beantown Pub. A short time later, several people vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows and setting it on fire.
Earlier this week, the FBI released pictures and video of two people wanted for questioning in connection with the arson. It is unclear if one of those individuals is the suspect in custody.
“Boston Investigators wish to thank the F.B.I. Boston Division and A.T.F. for their assistance in this case as well as everyone that came forward to assist in identifying this individual,” Boston Police said Thursday.
More than 50 people were arrested on a variety of charges in the aftermath of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.