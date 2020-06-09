BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators have released pictures of two men wanted for questioning in connection with the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police cruiser during riots in the city last week.
On Sunday, May 31, at about 9:25 p.m., two Boston Police officers responded to a call and parked their cruiser near the Beantown Pub. A short time later, several people vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows and setting it on fire.
The FBI, Boston Police and Boston Fire released pictures and video of the two men who were seen near the cruiser.
“Investigators would like to speak with them because they may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police Department cruiser,” the FBI poster said.
According the FBI, “Unknown individual #1 appears to be a white or Hispanic male between 5’8” to 6’ tall with a medium build. He wore a white hoodie, red bandanna, and grey shorts.”
“Unknown individual #2 is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” to 6’ tall with a medium build. He wore a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.”
A total of 53 people were arrested and one summonsed on a variety of charges in the aftermath of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.