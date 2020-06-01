Dante Scarnecchia Gives Scouting Report On Coaches Replacing Him On Patriots StaffThe free-agent departure of Tom Brady is not the only major change for the Patriots this season. In fact, the team lost someone who's been with the franchise much, much longer than the quarterback.

Red Sox Mock Draft Roundup: Whom Pundits Think Boston Will Take At No. 17Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox have the 17th overall pick in this year's shortened MLB Draft.

Patriots Fan Bill Burr Is Abso-Bleeping-Lutely Still Rooting For Tom Brady With BuccaneersEven though Tom Brady has moved on to Tampa Bay, comedian Bill Burr says that he's going to remain loyal to TB12.

Brad Stevens Breaks 3-Year Twitter Silence, Tweets Support For Change Following George Floyd's MurderBrad Stevens hadn't tweeted for over three years before sharing a pair of tweets supporting change following the death of George Floyd on Monday.

Doc Rivers On America's Racial Injustice: 'This Is A Human Issue'Moved by the protests and social unrest playing out from coast to coast, current Los Angeles Clippers head coach and former Boston Celtics head coach released a statement, urging Americans to look at the root causes of the reactions instead of the reactions themselves.