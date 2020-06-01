BOSTON (CBS) – Police released a list of people arrested during a destructive night in Boston. A total of 53 people were arrested and one summonsed on a variety of charges in the aftermath of protests in response to the death of George Floyd.
Boston Police said 27 of the people arrested Sunday night into early Monday morning were Boston residents. An additional 24 people were from outside of the city. Two of those arrested were from out of state, and one person who was summonsed was also from out of state.
Mayor Marty Walsh said nine police officers were hospitalized and dozens were treated in the field after violence broke out at the conclusion of protest that featured thousands of people. Walsh said another 18 people were hospitalized and “untold economic damage” was done.
People were arrested on charges that included destruction of property, assault and battery on a police officer, inciting a riot, breaking and entering, and disturbing the peace, among others.
A complete list of charges is posted on the Boston Police Department website.