



BOSTON (CBS) — Do you know what Bill Belichick is thinking literally at any time? Probably not. He’s a master of saying nothing at all. He can act any way — angry, happy, combative, coy, comically — in any situation. Forget keeping his cards close to the vest; Belichick’s are buried deep within each and every one of his cutoff hoodies.

So, obviously, nobody knows Bill Belichick’s deepest, darkest, truest feelings.

Except for Manish Mehta.

That at least seems to be the New York Daily News writer’s claim when he threw out this odd bomb on Wednesday: “Worst-kept secret in Foxborough… Bill Belichick would love to coach Sam Darnold to keep the Patriots dynasty going.”

Say what now?

Worst-kept secret in Foxborough… Bill Belichick would love to coach Sam Darnold to keep the Patriots dynasty going: https://t.co/kk9nOK3eDZ pic.twitter.com/Aa9XYgBOK6 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 3, 2020

That’s some claim … considering worst-kept secrets are generally known by people. This one … not so much.

Say, Manish … I feel like this might be a “best-kept secret” since I never friggin heard it before this moment. https://t.co/B4PwybXYmB — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 3, 2020

This is actually an incredibly kept secret because literally no one has ever said this before you. Because you made it up https://t.co/69DXPO7Mq7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 3, 2020

(Those tweets weren’t the only worthy responses, though most involved several profanities that cannot run on a family website. You understand.)

The actual story attached to that somewhat explosive tweet? Well, it didn’t quite deliver the goods after the lofty promise.

“I’m taking Sam Darnold over Jarrett Stidham every day of the week… and twice on Sundays,” Mehta wrote. “Dig up Wonder Woman to lasso the truth out of Bill Belichick, too. The greatest head coach of this generation would come clean and admit that he’d love to have Darnold to continue the Evil Empire’s reign. Instead, he’ll use this season to evaluate whether Stidham is good enough to be the answer in the wake of Tom Brady’s departure.”