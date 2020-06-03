By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Do you know what Bill Belichick is thinking literally at any time? Probably not. He’s a master of saying nothing at all. He can act any way — angry, happy, combative, coy, comically — in any situation. Forget keeping his cards close to the vest; Belichick’s are buried deep within each and every one of his cutoff hoodies.
So, obviously, nobody knows Bill Belichick’s deepest, darkest, truest feelings.
Except for Manish Mehta.
That at least seems to be the New York Daily News writer’s claim when he threw out this odd bomb on Wednesday: “Worst-kept secret in Foxborough… Bill Belichick would love to coach Sam Darnold to keep the Patriots dynasty going.”
Say what now?
Worst-kept secret in Foxborough…
Bill Belichick would love to coach Sam Darnold to keep the Patriots dynasty going: https://t.co/kk9nOK3eDZ pic.twitter.com/Aa9XYgBOK6
— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 3, 2020
That’s some claim … considering worst-kept secrets are generally known by people. This one … not so much.
Say, Manish … I feel like this might be a “best-kept secret” since I never friggin heard it before this moment. https://t.co/B4PwybXYmB
— Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 3, 2020
This is actually an incredibly kept secret because literally no one has ever said this before you. Because you made it up https://t.co/69DXPO7Mq7
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 3, 2020
(Those tweets weren’t the only worthy responses, though most involved several profanities that cannot run on a family website. You understand.)
The actual story attached to that somewhat explosive tweet? Well, it didn’t quite deliver the goods after the lofty promise.
“I’m taking Sam Darnold over Jarrett Stidham every day of the week… and twice on Sundays,” Mehta wrote. “Dig up Wonder Woman to lasso the truth out of Bill Belichick, too. The greatest head coach of this generation would come clean and admit that he’d love to have Darnold to continue the Evil Empire’s reign. Instead, he’ll use this season to evaluate whether Stidham is good enough to be the answer in the wake of Tom Brady’s departure.”
That’s not exactly the same as saying that the worst-kept secret in Foxborough is that Bill Belichick yearns to coach Darnold. Kind of reads more like an assumption than anything else.
It’s certainly possible that Darnold ends up being good. Thus far, he’s failed to live up to the billing of a third overall pick. He’s completed less than 60 percent of his passes, he’s averaged fewer than 7 yards per attempt, and he’s thrown 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions while leading the Jets to an 11-15 record. He also fell flat on his face and uttered a rather embarrassing admission into a hot mic while having a miserable four-interception game vs. Belichick’s Patriots on Monday Night Football last season.
Belichick’s defenses have held Darnold to an abysmal 45 percent completion rate for 253 total yards with no touchdowns and the four interceptions in Darnold’s two starts vs. New England. The Jets have put up a grand total of three points in those two games. The Patriots won the two games by a combined score of 71-3.
So it’s certainly possible that Bill Belichick actually doesn’t think too much of Darnold. Who’s to say, really?
Nevertheless. Worst-kept secret. Bill wants Sam. Send tweet. Gotta love it.
You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.